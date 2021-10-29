Boeing Prepares Site for Future Military Aircraft Maintenance Facility

Boeing has broken ground on a site in Jacksonville, Florida where the company will stand up a 370,000 square-foot facility for efforts to maintain, repair and overhaul U.S. Navy and Air Force aircraft.

The future MRO facility, located within Cecil airport, will house eight hangars, office space and work areas for maintainers, data analysts and engineers, Boeing said Thursday.

Boeing strategically chose the facility’s location because of its proximity to Naval Air Station Jacksonville, local academic institutions and the company’s Jacksonville-based Training Systems Center of Excellence.

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority will build and lease the future facility to Boeing under a 25-year agreement.

Boeing expects JAA to complete the construction in 2023.