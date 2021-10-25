Bollinger Shipyards Sends 46th Fast Response Cutter to Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard has accepted delivery of Bollinger Shipyards’ 46th Sentinel-class fast response cutter that will operate under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia and replace 30-year old patrol boats made by the same company.

USCGC John Scheuerman arrived in Key West, Florida, almost a week earlier than originally scheduled, Bollinger said Thursday.

Six cutters, including John Scheuerman, will replace the legacy 110’ Island-class patrol boats and serve as part of PATFORSWA, whose mission is to prepare and deploy forces in support of U.S. Central Command missions.

The recently delivered cutter marks Bollinger’s 169th vessel completed for USCG, the 46th unit under the current FRC program and the fifth out of six FRCs assigned to Manama, Bahrain.

Bollinger delivered the new cutter early despite a three-week operational halt caused by Hurricane Ida, which hit Port Fourchon, Louisiana in August. The company resumed operations on Sept. 24 after weeks of disaster recovery efforts.