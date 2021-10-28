Box to Provide Air Force Reserve Command With Cloud Content Management Tool

The U.S. Air Force Reserve Command will work with Box to enable its electronic flight publication system using the technology provider’s cloud-based platform for collaboration and content management.

The company said Wednesday it will help AFRC provide service members, government civilians and contractors with electronic publications, single flight essential resource and a centralized digital platform where they can share material and work together.

The command is working to modernize its technology infrastructure and is looking to make electronic content available to both government or personal device and the Air Force network.

“Their investment in a cloud strategy, including partnerships with companies such as Box, is poised to help the agency build digital experiences and will fundamentally change the ability of AF Reservists to stay connected and perform their duties,” said Aaron Levie, CEO and co-founder of Box.

Box has authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and the Department of Defense’s Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide.