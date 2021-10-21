Microsoft’s Brad Smith: Governments, Companies Should Cooperate to Combat Cyber Attacks

Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, has highlighted the importance of governments and technology companies working together to address increasing cases of cyber attacks in the U.S. and across the globe.

Speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference Wednesday, the executive talked about ransomware, nation-state sponsored attacks and disinformation campaigns and how the three main types of cyber attacks blend together.

As such, Smith said the U.S. and other governments should drive efforts to address the threats while the technology sector provides its support.

Microsoft expressed intent to make a five-year $20 billion investment in advanced security tool development in addition to $150 million for helping U.S. government agencies modernize security protections.

The company also pushed forward cybersecurity legislation meant to require cyberattack reports from companies.

“The tech sector needs to move beyond just generalized endorsements of the new regulation, and be prepared to lean in on specifics and actually identify things it’s prepared to help advance,” said Smith.