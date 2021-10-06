in Industry News, News

Glenn Kurowski: CACI Seeks to Accelerate Software Development Through GitLab Partnership

Glenn Kurowski: CACI Seeks to Accelerate Software Development Through GitLab Partnership - top government contractors - best government contracting event

CACI InternationaI has partnered with GitLab in a move to accelerate software development for government customers with the use of a DevOps platform.

Reston, Virginia-based CACI said Tuesday it became the inaugural federal system integrator in the GitLab Partner Program and could use the latter’s open-source application in efforts to build, secure and deliver tools to the clients.

“Software development is central to the expertise and technology we provide,” said Glenn Kurowski, chief technology officer of CACI.

Kurowski added that the company seeks to reduce the time it takes to produce information technology and national security systems.

Bob Stevens, area vice president for GitLab Federal, noted that both companies aim to help agencies achieve outcomes from software development projects.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Industry News

CACIDevOpsgitlabglenn kurowskiGovconpartner programsoftware development

Maxar Invests in WorldView Legion Satellite Constellation; Tony Frazier Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Maxar Invests in WorldView Legion Satellite Constellation; Tony Frazier Quoted
Peraton to Provide IT Support at Army Garrisons in 4 European Countries; Jeff Bohling Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Peraton to Provide IT Support at Army Garrisons in 4 European Countries; Jeff Bohling Quoted