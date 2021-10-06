Glenn Kurowski: CACI Seeks to Accelerate Software Development Through GitLab Partnership

CACI InternationaI has partnered with GitLab in a move to accelerate software development for government customers with the use of a DevOps platform.

Reston, Virginia-based CACI said Tuesday it became the inaugural federal system integrator in the GitLab Partner Program and could use the latter’s open-source application in efforts to build, secure and deliver tools to the clients.

“Software development is central to the expertise and technology we provide,” said Glenn Kurowski, chief technology officer of CACI.

Kurowski added that the company seeks to reduce the time it takes to produce information technology and national security systems.

Bob Stevens, area vice president for GitLab Federal, noted that both companies aim to help agencies achieve outcomes from software development projects.