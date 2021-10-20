in Contract Awards, News

CACI to Prototype Multi-Spectral Sensor Laser Under Air Force Research Lab Award; John Mengucci Quoted

CACI International has received a $4.9 million contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory for the 15-month development of a high-power multi-spectral laser prototype meant to enhance military electro-optical sensors.

The laser prototype will be made to emit light over various wavelengths ranging from the ultraviolet and visible spectrums to the Short-Wavelength Infrared band, the Reston, Virginia-based company said Tuesday.

“We are seeing a strong demand for high-performance lasers that support enhanced functionality for remote sensing systems,” said John Mengucci, president and CEO of CACI and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

The laser contract was made following CACI’s launch of two new multisensor platforms designed to counter unmanned aircraft systems.

