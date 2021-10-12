CACI Unveils 2 Counter-Drone Systems; Todd Probert Quoted

CACI International has introduced its CORIAN 2.0 and CORIAN Tactical platforms designed to counter threats posed by unmanned aircraft systems.

CORIAN 2.0 is a fixed-site multisensor system equipped with capability enhancements and new mechanical design to provide users with the capability to guard against multiple threats and can integrate with forward area air defense command and control systems and other platforms, CACI said Monday.

CORIAN Tactical is a ruggedized system that provides users with mobile and fixed protection against small UAS threats and helps ensure the security of critical infrastructure and airspace in remote environments and dense population areas.

Todd Probert, president of national security and innovative solutions at CACI and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said the company’s new platforms come with technologies designed to detect, track and counter emerging threats to national security.

CORIAN 2.0 and CORIAN Tactical are part of the company’s SkyTracker suite of counter-drone platforms.