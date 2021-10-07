CAES to Build 3D Printing Facility for Aerospace, Defense Platforms in Hampshire; David Young Quoted

CAES will establish a new additive manufacturing facility in Exeter, New Hampshire, to house equipment for designing and manufacturing of 3D-printed radio frequency technology and to support of the company’s partnership with SWISSto12 .

The team up is meant to provide US-based customers with additive manufacturing products and services and the 3D printing approach is intended to keep up with the size, weight, power and cost specifications of advanced aerospace and defense platforms, CAES said Wednesday.

SWISSto12 introduced tailored and patented AM technologies designed to deploy improved RF performance, size and weight through revamped manufacturing tolerances, plating style, and surface finishes.

“CAES’ investment in additive manufacturing is a direct response to our customers’ next-generation design challenges for rugged, ever-smaller and complex parts,” said David Young, chief technology officer at CAES.

The AM facility will house operations of a laser powder bed fusion machine, equipment that will assist associated processes and tools for metal finishing and plating lines—all of which are designated platforms for the production of 3D-printed RF technology.