Caesar Nieves: Jacobs to Provide NGA With Geospatial Data Support Services

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Oct. 1, 2021 — Jacobs will support the Geospatial-intelligence Enterprise OpenDataStore of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency by providing mission-driven and data-centric tools under a seven-year, $302 million contract, GovCon Wire reported Sept. 16.

Caesar Nieves, senior vice president of cyber and intelligence at Jacobs’ critical mission solutions unit, said digital services, modern software engineering and other GEOINT support services will be provided by the company to enable access to and delivery of intelligence and collection automation.

