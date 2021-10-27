Carahsoft to Offer Class Technologies’ Virtual Learning Tool Across Public Sector

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to distribute Class Technologies‘ virtual education software across the U.S. public sector.

Class’ software equips the Zoom Meetings platform with teaching and learning tools, such as attendance tracking and student facilitation, Carahsoft said Tuesday.

The virtual education software is also designed to provide and automatically grade assignments.

Craig Abod, president at Carahsoft and a seven-time Wash100 awardee, said Class’ technology can augment virtual learning environments for K-12 and higher education institutions.

“We look forward to working with Class and our resellers to transform online classrooms through the Zoom Meetings platform,” Abod said.

Interested agencies and institutions may purchase Class’ software through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and contracts with the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance, OMNIA Partners and New York’s general services office.