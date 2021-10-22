Carahsoft to Serve as Government Distributor of Icertis Contract Intelligence Platform

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to distribute Icertis‘ contract intelligence platform across the public sector through existing contracts such as those with the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance and OMNIA Partners.

The Icertis Contract Intelligence platform uses artificial intelligence to generate contract-based information that reflects how an organization performs, Carahsoft said Thursday.

ICI comes in a version designed for all public sector entities and a more specialized variant specifically made for federal agencies. The platform is meant to eliminate redundancies in contracting data and help officers focus on the more critical, strategic duties.

Aside from the mentioned contracts, Carahsoft will offer ICI to all levels of government using NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V acquisition vehicle.

Agencies may also access the platform through the U.S. Army’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contract and the National Association of State Procurement Officials.