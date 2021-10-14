CareView, S3 Partner to Deliver Patient Safety Offerings to VHA Facilities

CareView Communications will provide the Veterans Health Administration with information technology offerings through the company’s partnership with a joint venture between Decisive Point Consulting Group and Booz Allen Hamilton.

Shore Systems and Solutions is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business that has a spot on the Department of Veterans Affairs’ TeleCare indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, which will be used by CareView to deliver patient protection technology to nearly 1,300 VHA facilities in the U.S. and Territories, the Texas-based IT provider said Wednesday.

The CareView Patient Safety System is a machine learning-powered technology designed for differentiating behaviors between normal and at-risk patients. It is meant to decrease false alarms and increase staff response.

CareView also offers its patented Virtual Bed Rails and Virtual Chair Rails to ensure the safety of patients at health care facilities.

Meanwhile, S3 specializes in the delivery of management consulting support and IT products to industry partners and government and commercial clients.