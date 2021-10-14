in News

CareView, S3 Partner to Deliver Patient Safety Offerings to VHA Facilities

CareView, S3 Partner to Deliver Patient Safety Offerings to VHA Facilities - top government contractors - best government contracting event

CareView Communications will provide the Veterans Health Administration with information technology offerings through the company’s partnership with a joint venture between Decisive Point Consulting Group and Booz Allen Hamilton.

Shore Systems and Solutions is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business that has a spot on the Department of Veterans Affairs’ TeleCare indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, which will be used by CareView to deliver patient protection technology to nearly 1,300 VHA facilities in the U.S. and Territories, the Texas-based IT provider said Wednesday.

The CareView Patient Safety System is a machine learning-powered technology designed for differentiating behaviors between normal and at-risk patients. It is meant to decrease false alarms and increase staff response.

CareView also offers its patented Virtual Bed Rails and Virtual Chair Rails to ensure the safety of patients at health care facilities.

Meanwhile, S3 specializes in the delivery of management consulting support and IT products to industry partners and government and commercial clients.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Booz Allen HamiltonCareView CommunicationsGovconpartnershipPatient Safety SystemS3Shore Systems and SolutionsVeterans AffairsVeterans Health Administration

Attivo, Baker Tilly, Mandiant Execs to Discuss Supply Chain Cybersecurity at ExecutiveBiz Event - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Attivo, Baker Tilly, Mandiant Execs to Discuss Supply Chain Cybersecurity at ExecutiveBiz Event
Deon Viergutz: Lockheed's Spectrum Convergence Unit Continues to Support DOD's Electromagnetic Warfare Programs - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Deon Viergutz: Lockheed’s Spectrum Convergence Unit Continues to Support DOD’s Electromagnetic Warfare Programs