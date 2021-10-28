CGI Federal Books GSA Contract for Modernized Catalog Management Platform Development

CGI‘s federal business arm has secured a new General Services Administration contract for the development of a catalog data management application that is meant to replace the agency’s old desktop-based system.

In comparison to the legacy Schedule Input Program, the Common Catalog Platform from CGI Federal will be web-based and application programming interface accessible, GSA said Tuesday.

Contracting systems will be integrated into the new system in an effort to decrease administrative burden and increase offer and modification processing efficiency.

Moreover, CCP will introduce new simplified data management features and eventually standardize commercial off-the-shelf product details to benefit government customers on the GSA Advantage! online shopping and ordering system.

The contract win follows CGI Federal’s reorganization into seven units in October as part of an effort to align with the federal government’s changing priorities.