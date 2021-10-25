Climate Analytics Company Jupiter Raises $54M in Series C Financing; Rich Sorkin Quoted

Jupiter, a climate risk analytics company, has raised $54 million in a round of Series C funding led by MPower Partners and Clearvision Ventures and will use the funds to expand sales, meet customer demand and further invest in research and development efforts.

“Investments from leaders across the globe, representing every sector of the economy, reflect the growing recognition that organizations need powerful analytic tools to invest in resilience to reduce the impacts and risks from climate change,” Jupiter Co-Founder and CEO Rich Sorkin said in a statement published Thursday.

Sorkin added that the financing will enable the San Mateo, California-based company to quickly meet the growing demand for climate risk analytics worldwide.

CDPQ, DCVC, Energize Ventures, Liberty Mutual, Ignition Partners, MS&AD Ventures, SYSTEMIQ and QBE Ventures participated in the financing round.

Jupiter provides analytics to the Department of Defense, Federal Emergency Management Agency and 30 Global 2000 public companies to help them better understand the climate change’s impact on supply chains, physical infrastructure, human health and safety and financial portfolios.