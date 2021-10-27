Cognosante Subsidiary to Support Army’s GEOINT Operations; Jignesh Goda Quoted

A Cognosante subsidiary has secured a potential five-year, $36.1 million task order to help the U.S. Army’s Intelligence and Security Command meet enterprise architecture requirements for geospatial intelligence.

Enterprise Information Services will perform information technology services for INSCOM’s GEOINT operations and standardize software, hardware and network connectivity needed to sustain GEOINT operational continuity, Cognosante said Tuesday.

Work under the task order will primarily take place at Fort Gordon, Georgia, with support operations in Texas, Colorado, Hawaii, Germany and South Korea. The award holds a one-year base period and four option years for the work’s duration.

“Our team will apply decades of experience providing IT enterprise services, biometric and cyber solutions for the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and other intelligence agencies,” said Jignesh Goda, general manager of Cognosante’s defense and intelligence division.

The General Services Administration awarded the task order under the Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract.