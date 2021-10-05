Collins Aerospace Establishes New Collaborative Center to Support Army Aviation Projects

Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies business, has opened a new customer experience center in Huntsville, Alabama, to support aviation programs of the U.S. Army and offer technology demonstration and collaborative spaces.

The company said Monday its new facility is located near the Army’s Alabama-based Redstone Arsenal and will support a range of aviation efforts including the Future Vertical Lift program.

In support of the “Fly Before You Buy” acquisition strategy of the Army, the center will accommodate testing of emerging technologies to help the service branch evaluate products before purchasing them.

The facility will also serve as a collaborative space for work among Collins’ multiple business units, which incorporate their various products to create integrated systems.

Dave Nieuwsma, president for avionics at Collins, said the center will primarily focus on collaborative efforts, including those with industry, the Army and other businesses under Raytheon.

In addition, MOSARC avionics architecture, Mission System for Air Launched Effects, FlexLink adaptive connectivity and Perigon flight control and vehicle management computer are some of the open system architectures that the facility will showcase.