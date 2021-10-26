in News, Technology

COMSovereign Announces Delivery of 5G Open-RAN Tech to NIST; Dustin McIntire Quoted

COMSovereign has handed over to the National Institute of Standards and Technology its 5G Open Radio Access Network-compliant system as part of a cooperative research and development agreement that was announced in April.

“We’re pleased to have delivered our latest 5G O-RAN deployable system to the NIST for their evaluation and look forward to supporting their efforts to define the requirements and standards for the next generation of rapid deployable systems for our first responders and public safety practitioners,” Dustin McIntire, chief technology officer of COMSovereign, said in a statement published Monday.

Under CRADA, COMSovereign and NIST engineers will work together to assess and demonstrate deployable 5G platforms in use cases for public safety and other mission-critical programs.

The company’s 5G O-RAN technology is a wireless network platform designed to provide high-performance communications and that can be fielded in public safety, military, secure private and commercial markets. Possible use cases for the technology include in-flight 5G, ship to shore, 5G backhaul for satellite constellations in geostationary and low Earth orbits and subsurface communications.

