Coras to Enhance, Troubleshoot Shipboard IT Systems Under Navy OTA

Coras was awarded a prototype project agreement with the U.S. Navy to help modernize shipboard information technology systems and troubleshoot related issues.

The Tysons, Virginia-based enterprise decision management software company said Wednesday it will partner with Plasticity to use its artificial intelligence and natural language processing software in support of the prototyping effort.

“Implementing Plasticity’s superior AI/NLP capabilities within CORAS’ FedRAMP High Cloud security will help the Navy leverage data and root cause analysis to run tactical systems expediently and efficiently, and simultaneously gather and identify more information,” said Dan Naselius, president of Coras.

Coras won the PPA under the Information Warfare Research Project‘s other transaction authority with the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic.

The company’s technology is designed to provide decision makers with capabilities for aggregating disparate data sets and showcasing multiple option scenarios.

