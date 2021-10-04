Criterion’s Promod Sharma: Protas Acquisition Part of Intell Business Growth Push

TYSONS CORNER, VA, October 4, 2021 — Information technology services provider Criterion moved to expand its intelligence community business with the recent acquisition of Protas Solutions, GovCon Wire reported Sept. 22.

Promod Sharma, president and CEO of Criterion, said the Protas purchase comes after the deal for Realm Consulting and allows the combined organization to bring a wide range of IT offerings to the IC market.

Protas now operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Criterion and is led by Steve Mast, the latter’s co-founder and chief financial officer.

