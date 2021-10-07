Cubic, Boeing Partnership Supports Navy’s Live Virtual Flight Training; Mike Knowles Quoted

Cubic and Boeing have helped the U.S. Navy in demonstrating the capability of virtual technologies to integrate naval pilots and servicemen into a common synthetic training environment.

Cubic said Wednesday the recent Synthetic Inject to Live – Live Virtual Constructive test flights at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland showed how LVC training could generate readiness and produce fiscal efficiencies for the military.

During the two-week-long event in September, LVC personnel from the Naval Air Systems Command validated various technologies that enable live aircraft to link with virtual training environments used by both the Navy and Air Force and reduce the risk of rapid transition into programs of record.

The Navy also showcased the integration of the Secure LVC Advanced Training Environment with the F/A-18 Link Inject to Live system, a milestone that could allow joint and coalition partners to train counter-air, counter-surface and counter-electronic warfare missions in an expanded virtual world.

“The ability to rapidly upgrade existing range infrastructure and integrate live participants with a common synthetic environment is essential to provide the realism needed for the Night One scenario,” said Mike Knowles, president of Cubic’s mission and performance solutions business.

Cubic and Boeing’s work builds on the 2018 SLATE Advanced Technology Demonstration at Nevada Test and Training Range.

The partnership will also support another training event in December.