DARPA Issues RFI for RF Machine Learning Research Effort

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has begun to seek information on companies, universities, nonprofit research institutions and other organizations with the capability to apply machine learning and artificial intelligence to radio frequency signals.

DARPA’s Microsystems Technology Office is asking interested stakeholders to state their prior experience in RF ML research and development initiatives, including a description of their research objectives and ML’s role in the RF processing chain, according to a request for information posted Tuesday.

Organizations should provide a bibliography of key RF ML documents authored by the organization’s personnel and their organizations’ capabilities and infrastructure, including the availability of facilities to support future RF ML research efforts and accessibility of government computer networks that could be used to back research.

Responses to the RFI are due Nov. 10.