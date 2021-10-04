in Contract Awards, News

Deloitte, Irving Burton to Continue DHA Program Management Work Under $55M Contract Modifications

The Defense Health Agency has awarded Deloitte’s consulting business and Irving Burton Associates a combined $55.43 million in contract modifications to extend the contractors’ program management support work for the organization’s Solution Delivery Division.

The awards are made on the contracting team’s blanket purchase agreements for configuration management, acquisition planning support and other business, technical and administrative activities supporting SDD product lines, the Department of Defense said Friday.

DHA’s Professional Services Contracting Division will use fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance money to fund the modifications that exercised the BPAs’ Option Period Two.

The Deloitte Consulting-Irving Burton contracting team first won the original contracts in February 2020.

