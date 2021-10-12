Deloitte, ServiceNow Extend Partnership to Update IT Operations Platform; Sam Kapreilian Quoted

Deloitte has expanded a partnership with cloud computing software provider ServiceNow to update a platform designed to help government customers automate enterprise technology management processes.

The alliance will apply artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to Deloitte’s OperateEdge platform in an effort to expand predictive service management and insight generation for critical missions, the company said Friday.

The companies named the new offering as “OperateEdge powered by ServiceNow.”

“The solution’s goal is a holistic view across operations to help identify, predict and clear service backlogs; gain new enterprise-wide insights; improve quality; and increase system uptime,” said Sam Kapreilian, marketplace leader for Deloitte’s government and public services practice.