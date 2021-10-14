in News, Technology

Deon Viergutz: Lockheed’s Spectrum Convergence Unit Continues to Support DOD’s Electromagnetic Warfare Programs

Deon Viergutz, vice president of spectrum convergence at Lockheed Martin, said the business continues to secure awards and execute deliveries in support of the Department of Defense’s electronic warfare projects, Defense News reported Thursday.

In an interview, he shared that the demand for Lockheed’s cyber electronic warfare products has grown considering the requirements of electromagnetic battlespace customers.

“We see that outlook continuing with significant cyber electronic warfare market growth because of our customer’s high ops tempo and the high mission demand for our products and capabilities to support joint, all-domain missions,” said Viergutz.

The company sees growth opportunities in the Advanced Off-Board EW program’s low-rate initial production and has sustained contractor performance under the U.S. Navy’s Surface EW Improvement Program, according to him.

Viergutz also said Modular Open Systems Architecture-based systems, advanced miniaturized radio frequency electronics, additive manufacturing of RF antennas and artificial intelligence and machine learning are some of the business’ investments.

Lockheed’s spectrum convergence business seeks to reduce the barriers between cyber, EW and intelligence technologies.

The company stood up the spectrum convergence unit as part of a reorganization three years ago.

