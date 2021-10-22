Dewberry to Provide NOAA With Coastal Geospatial Services

Dewberry will provide the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration with technical geospatial services in support of its Office for Coastal Management under a five-year, $49 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The shared-ceiling CGSC award requires the professional services firm to help OCM meet coastal resource management needs of state, local, and regional communities, Dewberry said Thursday.

The contractor will use its high-resolution topographic/bathymetric product generation, lidar and imagery data acquisition and thematic mapping capabilities to support the NOAA office.

Mark Safran, associate vice president and senior program manager at Dewberry, said the firm will be responsible for helping OCM provide content for Digital Coast platform and advance ocean planning initiatives.

“NOAA’s OCM provides critical services to help communities address the impacts of coastal development, sea level rise, natural disasters and other coastal and ocean concerns.”

Dewberry has won four consecutive CGSC awards and has supported OCM for over 15 years.