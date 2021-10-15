in Contract Awards, News

DLH to Provide Alaska Emergency Medical Logistics Services

DLH Holdings has won a potential $20 million contract from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate medical logistics operations in support of COVID-19 testing, vaccination and treatment programs across Alaska.

The company said Thursday its subcontractor, a temporary medical staffing firm, will deploy health care personnel needed to support the state’s response to the pandemic.

“Ensuring the efficient distribution and safe administration of medical countermeasures such as testing, vaccination and therapeutics during public health emergencies is vitally important, and DLH will draw upon its relevant experience to deliver results for the people of Alaska,” said Zachary Parker, president and CEO of DLH.

The award has a base performance period of 90 days and extension periods of three one-month options. It comes after the company secured a contract to support medical countermeasures in the state.

