DOD Soliciting Proposals for Hybrid Space Architecture Development

The Department of Defense is requesting proposals for the development of a hybrid space architecture intended for the integration of commercial space sensor and communications capabilities with the government’s space systems.

The multiphase prototype project will potentially start with a study phase, followed by a risk reduction prototyping period and cross-domain partnership opportunities if needed, the Defense Innovation Unit said in a solicitation.

“This architecture must be demonstrated as a payload (hosted or bespoke) capable of communicating across disparate government and commercial networks,” the post reads.

DIU enumerated required domains for the demonstrations such as the multipath communications, or prompt transportation of information across multiple networks and classification levels, and variable trust protocol aimed to allow the adjustment of trust factors based on risk.

The multisource data fusion domain will utilize various intelligence data sources available to the government while the cloud-based analytics area will design new tools from existing analytic platforms to be used on government cloud systems.

The DOD organization encourages submissions from commercial satellite manufacturers from the remote sensing, communications and positioning, timing and navigation sectors. The deadline for proposals is on Oct. 18.