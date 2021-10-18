DOD to Issue Follow-On Contract for TrussWorks’ Insider Threat Program

The Department of Defense plans to award TrussWorks a potential $14.8 million sole-source contract for a system designed to detect insider threats in support of the Defense Digital Service.

The follow-on contract will continue existing work on the System for Automated Background Evaluation and Review, which has been renamed to the System for Insider Threat Hindrance as a result of a change in focus, DOD said Wednesday in a SAM.gov notice.

TrussWorks will provide agile development, software and data engineering, product management, human-centered design, bug bounty, monthly documentation and cloud engineering services to ensure a minimally viable product of SITH.

SABER, SITH’s predecessor, underwent prototyping under a previous, nine-month other transaction agreement. DDS has shifted the effort’s focus from background investigations to insider threats.

Work under the new award’s base period will run through Sept. 29, 2022, and will continue through Sept. 29, 2023, if the contract’s included option is exercised.

DOD may competitively award a five-year contract after the current effort.