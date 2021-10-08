DOE Taps PNW to Demo Clean Hydrogen Production Tech; David Turk Quoted

The Department of Energy has awarded PNW Hydrogen $20 million for a technology demonstration effort intended to generate clean hydrogen energy from nuclear power.

DOE said Thursday it wants to explore how clean hydrogen can function as carbon-free electricity through the project, which will take place at the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station in Arizona.

The effort aims to drive DOE’s [email protected] vision that seeks to implement the use of clean hydrogen across various sectors. The investment also supports the department’s Hydrogen Shot goal to achieve a $1 cost per kilogram of hydrogen in a decade.

“Using nuclear power to create hydrogen energy is an illustration of DOE’s commitment to funding a full range of innovative pathways to create affordable, clean hydrogen, to meet DOE’s Hydrogen Shot goal and to advance our transition to a carbon-free future,” said David Turk, deputy secretary of energy.

PNW Hydrogen will execute the effort in partnership with Siemens, Xcel Energy, Energy Harbor, OxEon, Electric Power Research Institute, the University of California Irvine, Arizona State University and Los Angeles’ water and power department.

Idaho National Laboratory, the National Energy Technology Laboratory and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory will also contribute to the effort.