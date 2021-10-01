DOJ Office Wants Public Comments to Inform FOIA Website Improvements

The Department of Justice is requesting feedback from government agencies and the public that its Office of Information Policy would use to enhance user experience on the Freedom of Information Act website.

OIP, in partnership with the General Services Administration’s 18F technology and design consultancy team, is eyeing new features such as a guided UX and a FOIA request status checker, DOJ said Wednesday.

Interested participants are required to first send an email to OIP for an interview with members of the 18F team to discuss their experience using the comprehensive government-wide and central FOAI.gov.

Responses are due Oct. 15.

The office has been responsible for handling the FOIA website, a portal where users could request federal agency records, since 2010.