DynCorp Books $61M Navy Contract Modification for Aircraft Maintenance, Logistics

DynCorp International has secured a $60.5 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to maintain assets of multiple aircraft and provide associated logistics services.

The company will perform the organizational level work for aircrew systems, subsystems, search and rescue equipment and support tools of E-2D Hawkeye, H-60 Seahawk, AV-8B Harrier II, P-3 Orion, C-130 Hercules, F/A-18 Hornet and E/A-18 Growler aircraft, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Services under the modification will support Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division’s Naval Test Wing Pacific.

Fifty percent of work will take place in China Lake, California; 40 percent in Point Mugu, California; and the remaining percentage at several Air Force bases and other locations through September 2022.

The contractor will receive an initial obligation of $49.3 million taken from Navy working capital funds.