in Contract Awards, News

DynCorp Books $61M Navy Contract Modification for Aircraft Maintenance, Logistics

DynCorp Books $61M Navy Contract Modification for Aircraft Maintenance, Logistics - top government contractors - best government contracting event

DynCorp International has secured a $60.5 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to maintain assets of multiple aircraft and provide associated logistics services.

The company will perform the organizational level work for aircrew systems, subsystems, search and rescue equipment and support tools of E-2D Hawkeye, H-60 Seahawk, AV-8B Harrier II, P-3 Orion, C-130 Hercules, F/A-18 Hornet and E/A-18 Growler aircraft, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Services under the modification will support Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division’s Naval Test Wing Pacific.

Fifty percent of work will take place in China Lake, California; 40 percent in Point Mugu, California; and the remaining percentage at several Air Force bases and other locations through September 2022.

The contractor will receive an initial obligation of $49.3 million taken from Navy working capital funds.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

aircraft maintenanceDefense DepartmentDODDynCorp InternationalGovconHickam Air Force BaseHolloman AFBPatrick AFBU.S. Navy

ICF Lands 3 HHS Awards for ACF Technical Assistance; Mark Lee Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

ICF Lands 3 HHS Awards for ACF Technical Assistance; Mark Lee Quoted
Josh Salmanson, Cos DiMaggio Named to CTC Technical Advisory Board; Ed Sheehan Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Josh Salmanson, Cos DiMaggio Named to CTC Technical Advisory Board; Ed Sheehan Quoted