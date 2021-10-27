Excella to Provide Agile Coaching for DOJ’s Spartan Case Management System

The Department of Justice has tapped Excella for agile coaching and comprehensive training required to further develop and maintain a case management system used to flag illegal operations focused on firearms, explosives and alcohol and tobacco products.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said Tuesday it will provide agile support services needed for continued usability and reliability of the Spartan platform that supports the mission objectives of DOJ’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Spartan supports agency personnel’s management of data on criminal investigations, licensing, monitoring and law enforcement related to the shipping, storage and use of products under ATF’s responsibilities.

According to Excella, its agile testing and coaching approach focuses on user interface and experience to meet mission requirements.

“Bringing this approach to programs like Spartan facilitates faster, higher quality software, giving agencies the tools to effectively and efficiently meet their missions,” said Beth Gomolka, vice president of national security at Excella.

The DOJ work comes months after Excella won a two-year contract to provide artificial intelligence capabilities to the Council of Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency committee on pandemic response.