Former DOD Exec Mark Lewis Added to Stratolaunch Technical Advisory Group

Mark Lewis, former acting deputy undersecretary of the Department of Defense for research and engineering, has joined Stratolaunch‘s technical advisory group.

He brings experience in overseeing research and development activities across the DOD, having held positions at the Missile Defense Agency, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and other department components, Stratolaunch said Monday.

Lewis was also the director of defense research and engineering for modernization, a role through which he led investments that aligned with the 2018 National Defense Strategy.

He is currently the executive director of the National Defense Industrial Association’s Emerging
Technologies Institute, a think-tank that drives the delivery of modern warfighter equipment.

Stratolaunch develops, produces and operates high-speed aerospace vehicles. Ken Szalai, former director of NASA’s Armstrong (Dryden) Center, chairs the company’s technical advisory group.

