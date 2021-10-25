Former Peraton Exec Carrie Supko Named Federal Services VP at Allyon

Carrie Supko, a former business development executive at Peraton, was appointed as vice president of federal services at Allyon, an information technology and health care small business.

The new VP will lead Allyon’s growth efforts and partnership initiatives to address the needs of the Department of Defense, U.S. intelligence agencies and other clients within the federal IT market, the company said Saturday.

Supko will also be responsible for building and leading a team that would work on providing various Allyon services such as cyber, infrastructure support, application development and program management.

She brings to her new role over two-decade experience in managing enterprise IT, information sharing, intelligence analysis and continuity and preparedness programs at the federal, state and local levels.

“[Supko] will build, develop and drive our federal IT Service strategy in close orchestration and alignment with key stakeholders,” said Justin Katz, chief growth officer at Allyon.

Based in Chamblee, Georgia, Allyon is a Women’s Business Enterprise National Council-certified small business offering subcontracting, staffing and direct-to-hire services.