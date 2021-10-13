GDIT’s Mike Baker on Cybersecurity Executive Order, Zero Trust

Mike Baker, chief information security officer at General Dynamics’ information technology business, said the release of the cybersecurity executive order seeks to show that implementing cyber hygiene practices is a top priority for the U.S. government.

“One of the unifying themes across the order is the standardization of cyber practices across agencies – this includes migration to secure cloud solutions, zero trust adoption, multi-factor authentication use, cyber threat intelligence sharing, endpoint security, logging, and incident response,” Baker said in an interview published Monday on GDIT’s website.

He noted that GDIT has been implementing several processes stated in the order, which will be a driving force for the company’s cyber efforts, including the company’s commitment to reporting and sharing of cyberthreat intelligence.

Baker said the company is advancing zero trust and is evolving its supply chain risk management practices to address risks.

“This includes building secure software development frameworks, secure coding, and a software bill of materials (SBOM) before regulatory action is implemented. All these elements will be critical moving forward in servicing both our company and customers,” he added.

Matthew McFadden, vice president of cyber and distinguished cyber technologist at GDIT, also joined Baker in the interview and shared his insights on EO and its impact on the company’s supply chain risk management work and zero trust architectures.

