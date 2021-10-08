General Atomics Developing Modular Open Systems Approach for Gray Eagle Aircraft

General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business is applying a modular open-systems approach to an unmanned aircraft system for multi-domain operations in support of the U.S. Army.

The company said Thursday its Gray Eagle Extended Range UAS will undergo a system-wide MOSA implementation that will also cover command and control software.

The MOSA implementation on GE-ER Increment 2 will set new standards for C2, open-mission systems, future airborne capability environment, open mission systems and universal armament interface.

“We share the Army’s vision for MOSA and want to help them create a system that makes interfacing from all platforms and users as easy as possible,” said Don Cattell, vice president of Army Programs at General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

The implementation will isolate human-machine interface from software business logic to help the Army tailor HMIs for each platform.

GA-ASI is now testing the MOSA approach with a simulator in preparation for flight testing in early 2022.