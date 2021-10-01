General Dynamics Awarded $50M EPA Contract for IT Services in Support of Energy Star

General Dynamics‘ information technology business has secured a $50 million contract for information technology services in support of the Environmental Protection Agency‘s execution of Energy Star, a government-led energy efficiency program.

The contract continues General Dynamics’ delivery of software engineering, infrastructure maintenance, website development and other IT services to EPA over the past two decades, the company said Thursday.

Energy Star informs businesses and consumers about energy efficiency to help them save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The program also certifies products that align with energy efficiency standards.

General Dynamics Information Technology has helped EPA save $450 billion in energy costs through the development of energy efficiency tools.

“Through this program, we will continue to demonstrate our commitment to technical innovation, energy efficiency and climate and environmental protection,” said Darby Chellis, vice president for EPA programs and executive lead for climate change growth initiatives at GDIT.