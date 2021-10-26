General Dynamics, Epirus to Install Directed Energy Weapon on Army Stryker Vehicle; Danny Deep Quoted

General Dynamics‘ land systems business has partnered with Epirus to equip the U.S. Army’s Stryker vehicle with an existing directed energy system and high-power microwave technology from the latter company.

The Leonidas directed energy system, which comes in a small form factor, is meant to help Stryker counter enemy drones operating in swarms, General Dynamics said Monday.

Leonidas also uses an application programming interface that enables integration with existing systems and boosts interoperability to accommodate various mission needs.

Danny Deep, president of General Dynamics Land Systems, said the partnership will offer counter-electronics and counter-swarm capabilities to bolster Stryker’s short-range air defense performance.

General Dynamics will also develop robotic combat vehicles with modular architecture to address future mission requirements.