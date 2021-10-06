in Contract Awards, News

ICF Awarded CDC Recompete Contract for BioSense Health Surveillance Platform; Mark Lee Quoted

ICF has received a potential four-year, $31 million recompete contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide development, maintenance and operations support to CDC’s BioSense syndromic surveillance platform.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based consulting services company said Tuesday it will collaborate with CDC’s division of health informatics and surveillance to enhance syndromic surveillance coverage, community outreach and analytic capabilities and advance national platform sustainability under the contract, which has a one-year base term and three option years.

BioSense is an integrated electronic health information system designed to help national, state and local health officials track and respond to public health concerns. The platform has helped health officials monitor outbreak trends and patterns and determine “hot spots” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“ICF has supported BioSense since 2014, playing an integral role in the nation’s most critical public health threat responses, including the Zika and Ebola outbreaks, the opioid epidemic and analyzing the health impacts of heat waves and other natural events,” said Mark Lee, executive vice president and public sector lead at ICF.

Lee added that the company has built partnerships with public health stakeholders and the syndromic surveillance community and provided technical, public health and analytical expertise to continue modernization work on the platform.

