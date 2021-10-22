ICF Books CDC Task Orders for Data Management, Health Surveillance & Comms Services; Mark Lee Quoted

ICF has secured $35 million in three recompete contracts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide its health initiatives with digital transformation, data management, health surveillance as well as technical assistance and communications services.

The company said Thursday it has received a $15 million task order for centralization and modernization of two HIV behavioral clinical surveillance systems in support of the Division of HIV Prevention’s Data Coordinating Center.

ICF will also support the Cancer Surveillance System and the program planning and evaluation efforts of the Division of Cancer Prevention and Control’s National Program of Cancer Registries under an $11 million award.

The third task order worth $9 million provides for communications, partner engagement and marketing services required by the Office on Smoking and Health. The potential four-year award also covers the release of Surgeon General reports and the creation and implementation of tobacco control-focused campaigns.

“ICF has partnered with CDC programs for over 30 years,” said Mark Lee, executive vice president and public sector lead at ICF. “We have the right people and the right skills in place to meet their complex needs—from public health research to data analytics and IT modernization to communications and citizen engagement.”