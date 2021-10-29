ICF Lands 3 HHS Awards for ACF Technical Assistance; Mark Lee Quoted

ICF has received three awards worth $24 million in total from the Department of Health and Human Services for technical assistance services in support of several programs under the Administration for Children and Families.

Mark Lee, executive vice president and private sector lead at ICF, said in a statement published Thursday the agreements extend the global consulting services company’s three-decade work providing innovation and industry best practices to ACF efforts.

He added that ICF helps the HHS component advance child welfare and families’ economic social well-being.

Under a potential five-year, $15 million contract, the company will support the systems used by the National Human Trafficking and Technical Assistance Center in identifying potential trafficking victims and providing them assistance.

ICF will also continue providing technical assistance and resources for the Office of Child Care’s early childhood education initiatives under a one-year cooperative agreement extension worth $5 million.

In addition, the company will compete for task orders supporting the Office of Community Services’ new low-income water assistance program under a potential two-year, $4 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.