ICF to Deliver Training, Technical Assistance Support to DOJ Component; Mark Lee Quoted

ICF has secured a potential five-year, $20 million contract from the Department of Justice to provide training and technical assistance services in support of a Bureau of Justice Assistance center.

The company said Wednesday it will help the BJA National Training and Technical Assistance Center serve partner agencies and law enforcement practitioners.

BJA NTTAC performs TTA services for state and local government partners in efforts to improve criminal justice and reduce crime.

The contract holds a one-year base period and four option years.

ICF has supported DOJ’s TTA centers over the past 20 years. These include the Victims of Crime TTA Center and the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Programs National TTA Center.

Mark Lee, executive vice president and public sector lead at ICF, said the company looks forward to applying criminal justice, victim services and crime prevention expertise to help DOJ augment the U.S. criminal justice system.