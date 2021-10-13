Tim Byers: Jacobs to Help Integrate Nature-Based Engineering Approaches Into DOD Infrastructure Projects

Jacobs has secured a three-year contract from the U.S. Army’s Engineer Research and Development Center to help the Department of Defense incorporate Engineering With Nature strategies into military infrastructure.

The primary objectives Jacobs aims to achieve through the collaboration include engaging DOD facilities in nature-based resilience measures, creating technical guides for the application of these solutions and developing a general EWN strategy for the department, the company said Wednesday.

Tim Byers , senior vice president and general manager of Jacobs’ federal and environmental solutions business, said that integrating EWN principles into DOD”s future infrastructure projects has the potential to bring resilience and sustainability innovations to military missions.

Byers also noted that ever-changing climate patterns and the extreme weather events they cause can have critical impacts to military missions, and the company intends to assist the U.S. Army in implementing resilience measures in response to these potential threats.

This collaboration advances Jacobs’ climate emergency response and mitigation efforts as the company works to plan, design and build resilient infrastructure that will generate social and environmental value for their clients.