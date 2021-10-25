Former Perspecta VP John Hart Joins Valiant as Chief Growth Officer; Dan Corbett Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Oct. 25, 2021 — Valiant Integrated Services has announced a series of executive moves including the appointment of John Hart, former vice president of business and capture at Peraton’s defense solutions business, as chief growth officer, GovCon Wire reported Oct. 5.

The over 25-year GovCon industry veteran also worked at DXC Technology, Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s enterprise services business, Perspecta and other technology companies.

“Adding [Hart and two other executives] to the Valiant leadership team positions us well to grow the company by expanding on our innovative, cost-effective approach in support of our customers around the world,” said Valiant CEO Dan Corbett.

