Johns Hopkins APL Opens New Partnership-Focused Research Facility in Maryland

Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory has opened a new research facility at its campus in Laurel, Maryland, in an effort to further enable collaboration between its analysts and internal and external partners.

The new Building 201 has 263,000 square feet of space and features a flexible and reconfigurable floor plan for meeting changing research needs, APL said Friday.

Among Building 201’s various features are breakout rooms, a four-story atrium, specialized laboratory space, an auditorium, and a science, technology, engineering and mathematics-focused center.

The facility will host over 650 staff members, a majority of whom will come from APL’s long-range research engine Research and Exploratory Development Department.

“It has been built from the ground up to foster discovery and to amplify the research strengths of our university as well as to encourage trailblazing collaborations that embrace the breadth and depth of APL and of Johns Hopkins,” said Ron Daniels, university president.

Building 201 is the third new facility opened in the Laurel campus in 2021 as part of APL’s over $400 million investment in infrastructure over the last five years.