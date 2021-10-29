Josh Salmanson, Cos DiMaggio Named to CTC Technical Advisory Board; Ed Sheehan Quoted

Technology industry leaders Josh Salmanson and Cos DiMaggio have joined the technical advisory board of Concurrent Technologies Corp. to help assess the company’s technical activities, recommend integration and enhancement opportunities, provide mentorship support and assist in capture processes and proposal development.

Ed Sheehan, president and CEO of CTC, said in a statement published Thursday the company will benefit from Salmanson’s experience as a systems engineer and information technology platforms architect and DiMaggio’s background in tech transition, science and research and development areas.

Sheehan also commended Tony Tether and Art Bruckheim for their contributions during their tenure on CTC’s technical advisory board.

Salmanson has over 25 years of sales, business and tech leadership experience. He previously served as chief architect and vice president of business development and operations at ECS. His industry career included leadership roles at NCI, Lockheed Martin and Parsons.

DiMaggio is a veteran tech executive and entrepreneur. He has held senior leadership roles at LMI, The Tauri Group and other companies supporting defense and homeland security customers.