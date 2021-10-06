Kevin Mandia: Coordination, Tech Among Keys to Cybersecurity Advancement

Kevin Mandia, CEO of Mandiant, said that government-industry coordination at the national and international levels could advance security efforts in the cyber domain, Breaking Defense reported Tuesday.

He told an audience at the company’s Cyber Defense Summit that security professionals should use advanced and adaptive technologies to prevent sophisticated attacks.

Mandia also talked about his move to tell the National Security Agency his suspicion about the involvement of Russia’s foreign intelligence service in the SolarWinds-related global intrusion campaign that the company formerly known as FireEye uncovered in December 2020.

FireEye estimated that the malicious activity started as early as Spring 2020 and hackers “gained access to victims via trojanized updates to SolarWinds Orion IT monitoring and management software.”

Mandiant adopted its current name on Oct. 4 through Symphony Technology Group’s $1.2 billion cash acquisition of FireEye’s products business.