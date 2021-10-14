L3Harris Unveils Anti-Jam Networking Tech for Defense Missions; Brendan O’Connell Quoted

L3Harris Technologies has launched a packet-based, anti-jam network connection platform designed to support warfighters on the battlefield.

Transport Aggregation Gateway is a patented technology that can automatically link soldiers across multiple communications networks and can lock in resilient anti-jam connections for primary, alternate, contingency and emergency communication data transfers in support of Department of Defense missions, L3Harris said Wednesday.

The company partnered with Dejero and used the latter’s Smart Blending Technology for TAG, which can operate on any private, public or cloud-based network.

“Military users can’t afford a lost connection, especially in the heat of battle,” said Brendan O’Connell, president of broadband communication systems at L3Harris.

“This patented, packet delivery technology automatically connects to multiple resilient communication paths to transmit data, so it leverages multiple networks at once, despite remote mission locations or congested networks,” O’Connell added.

L3Harris said TAG could be applied as a software upgrade to a connected device and could be supplied through new hardware.