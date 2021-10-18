Level Access’ Digital Accessibility Platform Gets FedRAMP Authorization

Level Access‘ accessibility management platform has achieved authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and can now be used by federal agencies.

The company said Thursday its AMP platform is designed to help organizations manage digital accessibility activities, including testing, reporting, guidance and continuous learning.

The FedRAMP authorization allows federal agencies to use AMP on a low-impact software-as-a-service basis.

“As online threats to information security and national security evolve, so must the software solutions used by the Federal government and its contractors,” said Jim Baker, chief technology officer at Level Access.

Tim Springer, CEO of Level Access, said the company supports the accessibility programs of more than 100 public sector organizations.

FedRAMP aims to boost and standardize the security of cloud-based products used in the federal government while Level Access seeks to help people with disabilities and older individuals access digital technology.