LMI Awarded GSA Renewable Energy Program Support BPA; Christen Smith Quoted

LMI will provide program management support and subject matter expertise to the office of facilities management’s energy division and climate and sustainability division within the General Services Administration’s Public Buildings Service under a potential five-year blanket purchase agreement.

The Tysons, Virginia-based company said Wednesday it will help GSA achieve 100 percent renewable electricity by 2025 by creating a national renewable energy roadmap and identifying geographic sites for offsite renewable energy generation initiatives using the agency’s inventory of facilities.

“We believe that government can drive breakthroughs to mitigate climate change, and we are honored to support GSA in leading this effort for the nation’s largest property owner,” said Christen Smith, vice president of LMI’s health and civilian market.

OFM’s energy division covers nine program areas, including regulated energy procurement, energy savings performance contracts, renewable energy procurement, energy audits, utility energy service contracts and deregulated energy procurement.

“LMI has long been committed to helping the government understand and address climate change, including through more than a decade of sustainability support to PBS, and we look forward to continuing this commitment and partnership with OFM,” added Smith.